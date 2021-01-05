Ambassador Robin S. Bernstein affirms relationship between the Dominican Republic and US “is stronger than ever”

Ambassador Robin S. Bernstein said today that the relationship between the Dominican Republic and the United States “is stronger than ever.”

Upon her arrival at the National Palace, where she will be decorated by President Luis Abinader, Bernstein said she was grateful and honored to have served in the last two years.

When asked about the possibility of continuing as the US representative in the country, she said: “that in democracy, presidents have the ability to choose who are the members of their cabinet, and they have that power in their hands right now.”

The ceremony where Robin S. Bernstein will be decorated is scheduled for 11:00 am in the Ambassadors Room.