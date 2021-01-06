Dominican Congress extends legislature

Santo Domingo.- The second legislature of Congress will be extended because, during the declarations of the states of emergency, the ordinary legislatures will remain open until they are lifted or the beginning of the next ordinary legislature.

This is stipulated in article 266 of the Constitution on the regulatory provisions of states of exception, which indicates in number 2: “While the state of exception remains, Congress shall meet with the fullness of its powers and the president of the Republic will inform continuously on the provisions it has taken and the evolution of events.”

In its last session, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bicameral resolution on the duration of ordinary legislatures and the validity of bills during states of emergency.