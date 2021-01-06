Dominican Gov. rakes Caracas as EU shuns Guaido’

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government Tuesday night announced that it “rejects the legitimacy” of the National Assembly that was inducted Tuesday in Venezuela, labeling it the “result of an electoral process without the minimum democratic guarantees.”

It said that it’s in a position to help, with international organizations and actors from that country, so that the nation can regain harmony.

A statement released by the Foreign Ministry says the process was “widely rejected by the international community, including the Dominican Republic.”

Jorge Rodríguez heads the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as its president.

Guaido snubbed

The statement comes amid the European Union’s announcement that it no longer recognizes Juan Guaido as interim president of the oil-rich nation.