ALERT: What are and how will the new WhatsApp terms and conditions affect use

As they have pointed out in social networks, from February 8 of this year, WhatsApp’s new terms and conditions will come into force, as it has informed its users in Mexico.

However, netizens must accept these conditions to continue using the application regularly.

According to the advisory, the key WhatsApp updates will collect more information on the following:

“The WhatsApp service and how we treat your data.”

– “How companies can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.”

– “How we partner with Facebook to offer integrations into Facebook companies’ products.”

According to what was announced in the notice, after February 8, users must accept the updates to continue using the messaging service.

What do these updates mean?

In other words, the terms and conditions indicate that from now on, WhatsApp will share the user’s personal information with Facebook and other services managed by Mark Zuckerberg.

The updates coincide with the new labels that the App Store has placed on the WhatsApp application, warning that the service collects contacts, business data when using Facebook, and even the user’s IP or geographical address.

“Even if you don’t use our location-related options, we use the IP address and other information, such as area codes for phone numbers, to estimate your general location (for example, city and country). We also use your location information for diagnostic and troubleshooting purposes,” the privacy file notes.

Also, it points out that it will collect information from the primary user and their contacts or third parties. It points out that they will be gathered when the other netizens interact with the primary user, such as group conversations, reports, or service providers of companies other than Facebook.

In their conditions, they indicate that the purpose of collecting information is “to operate and provide their services, such as technical support, complete purchases or transactions, improve, correct and personalize our services, as well as connect them with the products of Facebook companies.”

Also, it indicates that it will use the information to “understand how our services are used,” to evaluate and improve them, conduct research, develop new services and functions, or carry out activities to solve problems of the application.

– Account registration information, such as phone number

– Operations data

– Information related to the service

– Information on how the user interacts with others, including companies

– Information about the mobile device (battery charge, internet service provider, signal strength, hardware model, operating system …)

– IP address

By accepting the new terms and conditions, the user will allow the application or the Mark Zuckerberg companies to have almost total access to their activities, which range from text messages, contacts, purchases, and interactions with third parties, remaining in vulnerability by not having privacy before the multinational corporation.

However, it is a measure to which everyone will be conditioned to accept if they wish to continue using the service. Otherwise, they must start using alternative services such as Telegram or Line.