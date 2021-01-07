Dominican Republic outlaws child marriage

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Wednesday signed into law the bill that outlaws child marriage in the Dominican Republic.

Moreover, Law 1-21 creates the Cabinet of Women, Adolescents and Girls, which is coordinated and directed by the Ministry of Women.

“The president promulgates law number 1-21, which eliminates child marriage in the Dominican territory and decree 1-21 that declares of high national interest the articulation of a State policy to combat violence against women, adolescents and girls,” says a statement from the Presidency.