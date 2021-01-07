Senators expected to approve extended curfew

Santo Domingo.- In its first session of the year the Senate will debate the 11th extension of the state of emergency submitted by the Government to halt the advance of COVID-19 in Dominican territory.

The resolution was approved on December 30 by the Chamber of Deputies and now the senators, who are expected to approve the measures that include a curfew.

It will be the 11th extension requested, the first was initiated by former President Danilo Medina. The current state of emergency will expire on January 15.