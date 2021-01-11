Dominican Republic ‘Octopus’ scandal prompts a 9-hour search

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) found no evidence that the residence of the former administrator of the North Electricity Distribution (Edenorte), Julio César Correa Mena, belongs to the accused of corruption Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, theory that they sought to prove in accordance with the search warrant issued by Judge José Alejandro Vargas. The search lasted almost nine hours.

Emery Colomby Rodríguez, a lawyer for the former official who headed Edenorte from August 2012 to August 2020, said and Pepca prosecutors, Customs, Drug Control agents with K-9 units and other organizations “searched every corner of the house,” but did not find any evidence that links Correa Mena with Medina Sánchez (El Pulpo), brother of former president Danio Medina.

Colomby Rodriguez assured that the presence of the investigators had nothing to do with the administration of his client in Edenorte.

“I repeat, the search warrant with which they came to this house was issued by Judge José Alejandro Vargas and it was because it was understood that this residence is the property of Juan Alexis Medina and it was shown that this property does not belong to Mr. Juan Alexis Medina.”