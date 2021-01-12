Curfew violators face US$1,700+ fine

Santo Domingo.- Violators of the curfew in Dominican Republic will now face fines ranging from RD$1,000 to more than RD$100,000 (US$1,700), according to a scale released Mon. by the Attorney General’s Office.

The fines will depend on the type of violation committed by a particular person or the owner of a commercial establishment that allows an agglomeration of people greater than that established.

Now the pedestrians who violate the curfew will pay a fine of RD$1,000; motorcyclists RD$2,000; the driver of a vehicle RD$5,000 and the person who is detained in a night club will pay RD$2,000.

While bars, restaurants or any other entertainment space, as well as a private party that violates the measures, will be fined RD$100,000.

The owner or person in charge of a bus that transports people and violates the measure, will be fined RD$50,000; the driver of a cargo vehicle RD$30,000 and the owner of a cockfight arena RD$100,000.