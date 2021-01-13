Dominican agents nab a man wanted in NY
Photo courtesy of Diario Libre
Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities on Tuesday captured a man wanted by New York’s Supreme Court charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine.
The Dominican Guadalupe Baez Gómez, arrested when leaving a business in downtown Santiago, had been wanted for several months in New York, which issued an extradition request.
Yesterday the Justice Ministry and Drug Control (DNCD) agents had carried out simultaneous searches in Mao, Santiago and the National District.