Dominican Govt. hires lawyers to recover stolen State property

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, through decree 22-21, formed a team of lawyers to represent the State, “in the actions and processes aimed at the recovery of the patrimony that is verified has been distracted from the public coffers, either in past administrations or in the present.”

“The recovery of public assets that have been defrauded is declared of national interest and it is specified that the recovery of these assets, values ​​or rights will be invested in projects that improve the quality of life of the Dominican people, who are their true owners,” says the statement released Wednesday by the Presidency.

“This decree reflects the firm commitment to strengthen the institutional framework and puts an end to the inertia that has historically been shown at the time of promoting actions that seek the restitution of assets and resources that have been diverted from public heritage, under the protection of diverse operative modalities, be by the commission of infractions or criminal omissions, acts of negligence and recklessness or violations to the laws.”