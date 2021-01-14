Officials to toughen curfew protocols

Santo Domingo.- The Attorney General’s Office began Wednesday a review of the instructions that its members must follow regarding the violation of the curfew and protocols established by the health authorities to contain the pandemic.

Attorney Gen. Miriam Germán Brito ordered the review by weighing proposals on the need to seek mechanisms that strengthen the legal framework of the Dominican Republic.

The AG said prosecutors must continue to take appropriate actions to ensure that citizens comply with the measures that seek to counteract the pandemic that so far has affected 186,383 people in the country, with 2,428 deaths.