US Embassy bids adios to Bernstein
Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy on Thur. hosted a virtual sendoff for ambassador Robin Bernstein, who concludes her mission as a diplomat in the country on January 20.
The 90- minute live event was posted on the embassy’s social networks and broadcast by various national television channels
Various Dominican personalities present expressed admiration “for the excellent management by the US diplomat.”
The special guests included Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.