After weeks delay, Odebrecht-Dominican US$92.0M bribes trial resumes

Santo Domingo.- Last week the trial against the six accused of receiving US$92.0 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in the Dominican Republic advanced, after more than three weeks of motions and absences.

The judges of a National District court, where the case is being heard, have already heard the testimony of four former Odebrecht executives, whose versions are supported by the prosecution to enforce the plea-bargaining with the company.

As of Monday when the trial resumes at 2pm, several of the financial experts, members of the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Justice Ministry, must testify as witnesses.

With them, Anticorruption (Pepca) Prosecutor Wilson Camacho, intends to incorporate financial and corporate reports that support the charges against Ángel Rondón; former legislators and officials Andrés Bautista, Tommy Galán, Víctor Díaz Rúa and Roberto Rodríguez, and the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga.