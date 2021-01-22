Dog abuser ordered to pay RD$300,000 fine and apologize on TV

SANTO DOMINGO – Óscar Arturo Nanita and the District Attorney’s Office of the National District reached an agreement on Friday that declares the provisional suspension of the judicial proceedings and orders him to pay RD$300,000 (US $5,172), to ask for an apology that will be televised nationally, to attend 15 talks on behavior, to do community work and to abstain from repeating animal abuse.

Nanita was accused of mistreating the dog Trufa (Truffle) in an incident that went viral last Saturday and subsequently led to his imprisonment.

The referred agreement was signed with the prosecutor Topacio Suero because, as the document says, the accused confessed and admitted to having committed the violent act on the animal, thus violating the Animal Protection Law.

This agreement, not yet formalized, was deposited by the Public Ministry in the Coordination of the Courts of Instruction of the National District so that the judge in charge can validate its headings.

As part of the follow-up to this case, last Monday, January 19, the head prosecutor of the National District, Rosalba Ramos, received the report on the physical abuse suffered by Trufa and immediately appointed Judge Suero to investigate the case to seek the corresponding sanctions.

Nanita’s cruel act was recorded in a video that circulated throughout the weekend. According to the perpetrator, he kicked the dog because it tried to attack one of his children.