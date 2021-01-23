Government opens more gyms and restaurants to the public

Santo Domingo, DR

The Government decided yesterday that gyms and places of consumption of food and beverages will operate at 60% of their capacity as of next Wednesday, January 27.

“It is provided that places dedicated to sports and physical exercise, such as gyms, may receive customers in their facilities up to 60% of their total capacity, in strict compliance with current health protocols,” establishes Decree 37-21, issued yesterday.

In restaurants and other places dedicated to offering similar services, they may not exceed six people per table. Visitors must adhere strictly to the established sanitary protocols, explained Vice President Raquel Peña, coordinator of the Health Cabinet, who read the decree.

The measures will be maintained in the tourism sector, but it is forbidden to carry out massive activities, such as parties or other similar events, detailed Peña.

The new decree also provides that people may use open spaces in the open air, such as parks and boardwalks, for activities that do not involve crowds and always complying with the measures of distancing and use of masks.