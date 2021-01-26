Dominican Republic’s health system ‘could collapse’

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Infectious Diseases Society, Rita Rojas, warned Monday that easing the measures to combat COVID-19 pose a danger to the health system, and that it could collapse.

“We are at a time when positivity is very high, health personnel are exhausted and we call for the awareness of each Dominican, because it is an individual responsibility that impacts collectively,” the specialist said.

In a press conference, Rojas indicated that both the Dominican Medical College (CMD) and 53 other specialized medical societies reject the Government’s recent measures, allowing certain businesses such as restaurants and gyms to reopen their operations, making the monitoring of social distancing measures more difficult.