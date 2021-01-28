Dominican Republic reopens amid chaos

Santo Domingo.- As of Wednesday, the Dominican Republic has a new curfew schedule and proceeds to reopen activities that had been limited as a way to avoid contagion by COVID-19.

The easing set at 7:00 p.m. the curfew time that had been established from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with an additional three hours for mobility. However, it comes at a time when the coronavirus has an upward trend, both in cases of deaths and infections.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 1,150 new cases of the disease, which in the last two weeks presented a constant of more than 1,000 daily cases, even 2,370 were registered on January 16.