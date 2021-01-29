In Baní they break rules and flood colmadones

Santo Domingo, DR

A total overflow of people was observed on Wednesday night in the businesses of sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city of Baní, on the first day of the government’s flexibility in several of the control measures to counteract the Covid -19 coronavirus.

The colmadones in the north of that city opened their doors to a clientele thirsty for “fun and street” that did not respect or abide by social distancing or the use of masks, where owners and administrators did not respect the mandate of the measure of only six people per table.

According to bulletin # 14, the Peravia province registered about 1,741 cases, with 23 positives in 48 hours and 46 deaths.

Santiago

Dozens of people were dispersed by the National Police from the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration of Santiago, public places, and local commercial establishments before 8:00 at night, even though free transit is until 10:00. They complain that the City Council is closing the parks at 5:30 in the afternoon.