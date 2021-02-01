The fund for scientific research in the Dominican Republic increases to RD $ 338 million (US $5,827,586)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Franklin García Fermín, announced the provision of an additional 118 million pesos for the National Fund for Innovation and Scientific and Technological Development (FONDOCYT), bringing to 338 million pesos the resources for scientific research and technological development.

García Fermín indicated that to this budgetary contribution ordered by Luis Abinader will be added the amount of 30 million that will be disbursed to stimulate research in the social and humanistic sciences.

“With this extra allocation, it will be possible to deliver the first disbursement to the projects selected in the FONDOCYT 2020-2021 call, as well as those in the social and humanistic sciences,” said the minister during a press conference at the Mescyt conference room.

He pointed out that thanks to these resources, areas of knowledge that had not been promoted before have been taken into account.

In this sense, he announced the inclusion of all scientists devoted to social and humanistic sciences in the country to the National Career of Researchers.

Research projects

During the same activity, García Fermín revealed that there are currently 242 research projects in force distributed among higher education institutions (HEI) and research centers.

In the country, there are some Dominican patent projects in process in the area of health and technology, developed by centers such as the UASD, PUCMM, INTEC, UNAPEC, and UNIBE.

Regarding this innovation, the minister noted that although millions of dollars are needed for their development, the results of this research will translate into the emergence of new companies and contributions to the generation of high-tech products for the international and local market.

A great expectation that Mescyt has concerning the funds for these projects is that they will be increased and reach the amount of 1 billion pesos.

At the end of the press conference, the Minister invited the scientific community to present projects of interest and necessity in the development of the Dominican Republic.