Dominican Gov. agency paid US$12.4M to ‘hidden’ payroll

Santo Domingo.- The Potable Water and Sewerage authority (Inapa) spent to date RD$718.2 million (US$12.4 million) to pay “hidden” payrolls that have been identified by the current administration of that agency and admitted by its past director Horacio Mazara.

The institution, however, has also hired nearly 2,000 people in the four months of the new administration, bringing current payrolls to 6,643 employees.

In a look at how the personnel service operates at Inapa, questionable findings about tanker truck service contracts, excessive per diem payments and employees in permanent leaves stand out.