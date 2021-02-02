Espaillat, education leaders to hold weekly remote learning support workshops or NYC parents & caregivers

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, NY – Starting in February, Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) will be hosting live and asynchronous workshops to support parents and caregivers navigating this new world of remote learning.

These workshops will be held on a weekly basis starting on Thursday, February 4th 2021 at 5:00pm, with recordings of the sessions being made available for asynchronous participants.

Each week, these sessions will be led by Division Leaders from the New York City Department of Education, starting the first session with Dorothy Sanabria, Director for Teaching and Learning for the Manhattan Borough Office, following introductory remarks from Rep. Espaillat. These sessions will cover a range of topics, ranging from navigating remote learning for students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and more.

Thursday, February 4, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Teaching and Learning: “Supporting Families in Navigating Remote Learning”

Thursday, February 25, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Special Education: “Supporting Families in Navigating Remote Learning for Students with Disabilities”

Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Multilingual Learners: “Supporting Families in Navigating Remote Learning for Multilingual Learners”

Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Student Services: “Supporting Families with Stress Management during Remote Learning”

Thursday, April 15, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Teaching and Learning: “Supporting Families in Fostering Student Independence during Remote Learning”

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Special Education: “Supporting Families of Students with a Disability in Fostering Student Independence during Remote Learning”

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 5:00-6:30PM – Division of Student Services: “Supporting Families by Strengthening Coping Skills through Mindfulness”

WHO:

* Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13)

* Marisol Rosales, Manhattan Executive Superintendent

* Division Leaders from the New York City Department of Education

WHEN: Starting Thursday, February 4, 2021, continuing on a weekly basis. Multiple live and asynchronous sessions available.