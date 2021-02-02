Official linked to a murder returned to face arrest

Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption (Pepca) lead prosecutor Wilson Camacho went to Las Americas International Airport Tues. morning to arrest Argenis Contreras and notify the criminal charges against him.

The Justice Ministry will arrest Contreras, who had fled to the United States to evade detention for embezzlement, kidnapping and murder of the lawyer and university professor Yuniol Ramírez.

He left the country on a flight bound for Miami on October 12, 2017, the same day Ramirez was found in a stream, tied with chains to a block.

Ramirez’s death is linked to corruption in the Bus Services Office (OMSA), for which several officials have also been arrested.