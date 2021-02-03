Tourism and outdoor recreation in Santo Domingo, less risk of covid infection

Now citizens can enjoy local and recreational tourism in the open air and with less risk of contagion in Santo Domingo’s city thanks to the easing of the curfew and physical distancing measures taken by the Dominican Government.

With the curfew from Monday to Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and on weekends from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with three hours of free transit every day, citizens and families can enjoy historical sites, parks, monuments, beaches, and nature reserves, especially on weekends.

In its more than 104 km², Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic’s capital, has historical and recreational sites to offer a fun and knowledge-packed experience to its local visitors and those arriving from all over the world.

In this city, where the old and the new converge to perfection, you can visit the Colonial Zone, where you will find the Columbus Park, a place that served as the main center of celebration for society in colonial times; also the Duarte Park, surrounded by historic buildings; the Independence Park, whose name is because it was the scene of the process of independence of the Dominican Republic.

The Alcázar de Colón is one of the most popular museums; the Catedral Primada de América, built between 1510 and 1540; the Ozama Fortress, among other vital places steeped in history, which offer an unparalleled experience.

Nearby you can also visit the city’s Malecon, where the blue of the sea and the brightness of the sun give a special touch to the evening walks, adding to the historical atmosphere when you reach the Plaza Juan Baron and the Monument to Fray Antonio de Montesinos, all while enjoying a bike ride nearly on the beach of Güibia or through the streets of the Colonial City.

About eight kilometers east of Santo Domingo is Los Tres Ojos National Park, a beautiful space full of nature, where you can find the subway caverns of the Tainos that were once used as a refuge or place of ritual.

Also the Parque Mirador Manantiales del Cachón de la Rubia, located on the Ozama River in the northeastern part of the city of Santo Domingo.

In this same area of the city, you can also visit the Columbus Lighthouse, built in a cross’s shape.

For nature lovers, you can also schedule a visit to the National Zoo, which has large landscaped areas where visitors have at their disposal a cafeteria, gift store, and children’s games in a space under security surveillance.

All these places must be visited during the hours established by the Government and wearing proper face masks.