Dominican Republic ready to receive ‘all vaccines’

Santo Domingo.- Public Health advisor for COVID-19 response, Eddy Pérez affirmed yesterday that the Dominican Republic is prepared to receive all vaccines, including those from Pfizer and its cold chain.

“We have to be prepared for any type of vaccine that comes to the country and that is important to know. We are preparing and we are prepared to receive this vaccine and to administer it to the population,” he said in a press briefing.

He said they carry out the logistical arrangements so that any vaccine that arrives in the country can be applied. “When I tell you that we are ready, it is precisely because we have thought about where they are going to be stored and how they are going to be distributed.”