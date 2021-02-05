Complaints about noise in the capital saturate 9-1-1

Santo Domingo, DR

Noise complaints in the National 911 Emergency and Security Attention System increased by 49.7% during 2020 compared to the previous year. Due to this situation, the institution called for peaceful coexistence by reducing this type of pollution, contributing to citizen harmony maintenance.

For 2021, the trend continues to rise; since last January, the 911 System received more than 17,600 reports of noise pollution from Greater Santo Domingo’s municipalities, compared to more than 8,200 in 2020. From January 1 to December 31, 2020, in Greater Santo Domingo, from where 911 attends this type of situation, 136,521 noise complaints were registered, of which approximately 35% corresponded to “loud music noise” produced in residences and establishments, which could be due to the confinement of citizens due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of the population’s concerns about the coronavirus in the country, but today more than ever, we must act responsibly, taking into account the well-being of our neighbors and their right to tranquility,” said the executive director of 911, General Vicente Mota Medina.

NOISES

Another epidemic.

Most of the 136,521 noise complaints in the capital during 2020 were for loud music.