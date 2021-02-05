Jail in Dominican Gov. corruption-turned murder

Santo Domingo.- The judge of the Fourth Investigating Court of the National District on Friday ordered one year of pretrial detention against Argenis Contreras, linked to the murder of Professor Yuniol Ramírez.

The case of corruption in the Metropolitan Bus Services Office (OMSA) surfaced over two years ago, when Contreras fled to the US.

Judge Kenya Romero also cited contempt, as requested by the prosecution, and set for March 19, at 9am the preliminary hearing of the case, which had been declared complex.

At the hearing Contreras’ lawyers didn’t challenge the motion for pretrial detention against the accused. “What we are interested in is preserving the integrity of our client.”