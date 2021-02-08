Power plant of scandal to bid operation and maintenance

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State Electric Utility (CDEEE) opened an international bidding to contract the operation and maintenance services of the Punta Catalina Power Plant, despite the ongoing litigation and the Odebrecht kickback scandal.

President Luis Abinader Decree 342-20 issued August 17 orders the CDEEE dismantled, and transfers its functions and powers to the Energy and Mines Ministry (MEM) “as quickly as possible.”

The MEM said because Punta Catalina was contracted by the CDEEE, any procedure that is going to be carried out at the plant must be done through it, until its liquidation is completed.