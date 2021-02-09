Dominican-Haiti border beefed up on turmoil

Elias Piña, Dominican Republic.- Defense Minister Carlos Díaz Morfa, on Mon. said the Armed Forces have reinforced surveillance on the Haiti border, with an increase in troops and equipment, as a political crisis shakes that country.

In a press release the official assured that “for the moment, everything is developing normally, also in the binational markets.”

Diaz spoke upon arrival in Elías Piña province, together with Environment Minister Orlado Jorge Mera.

They also toured Dajabón and Elías Piña provinces, where they supervised military posts and garrisons, as well as the Environment offices that coordinate ecosystem conservation and agricultural development projects in the area.