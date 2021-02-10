Deputies approve 45 more days of state of emergency

The Chamber of Deputies approved a new request for the extension of the state of emergency requested by the Executive Power for a period of 45 days as of March 2 of this year.

The President of the Republic Luis Abinader, requested before the Chamber of Deputies that the state of emergency be extended for 45 more days, this with the aim of combating the COVID-19 pandemic

The last request made by President Luis Abinader to extend the state of emergency was on December 30, 2020, since it ended on January 16.

Deputy José Horacio Rodríguez, urged the Executive Branch that before requesting a new extension of the state of emergency, they must present the plan of gradual return to schools and the vaccination plan, which he considers a priority.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed around 2,883 people in the Dominican Republic.