Haiti crisis: Dominican warplanes patrol border

Santo Domingo.- Super Tucano warplanes from Dominican Republic’s Air Force conduct patrols along the 390-kilometer border due to the crisis in Haiti.

The information was provided Wed. by the Defense Ministry through its social networks, with a 12-second video which shows the flight of one Super Tucano of the Combat Squadron.

“The border is kept militarily reinforced with members of the National Army of the Specialized Body in Land Border Security and other security organizations,” Defense said, but didn’t specify.