Health chief blames supplier for vaccine delay

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias, admitted on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have delays in delivery, as the first shipment to the country is scheduled to arrive this week

“The commercial houses have been failing,” Arias said at the press’ insistence on when the vaccines will arrive in the Dominican Republic.

Although the official avoided details, he stressed that the vaccine will arrive in the “next few days,” but didn’t specify a date.