Officials evict ex-president’s brother-in-law

Santo Domingo.- The authorities are currently evicting an apartment, supposedly belonging to Alexander Montilla, brother-in-law of former president, Danilo Medina. He is the brother of former first lady, Cándida Montilla.

The eviction, for alleged debt, is carried out by the National District Prosecutor’s Office and is directed by eight officers.

The apartment is in the upscale Renacimiento sector.

The men are mounting Montilla’s belongings in a moving van; TVs, furniture and books, have been loaded with materials.