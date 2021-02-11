A busy day for Dominican Republic justice

Santo Domingo.- The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) had an intense yesterday.Wed.

It conducted at least three interrogations of those investigated for alleged govt. corruption, and a questioning of a former official cited for alleged sexual assault on an employee.

Among those questioned for alleged corruption is the former Minister of Finance and former General Manager of the Reservas Bank, Simón Lizardo; Donald Guerrero, former Minister of Finance and Juan Carlos Ventura, ex-husband of the former Minister of Youth, Kinsberly Taveras.

Lizardo was the first to appear before the Attorney General Miriam Germán, and the prosecutors Wilson Camacho and Yeni Berenice Reynoso.

He arrived at the institution at 10:00 in the morning and left at 2:00 in the afternoon.