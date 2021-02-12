Gov. will publish payments to suppliers and contractors

Santo Domingo.- The Director of Government Ethics and Integrity announced Thursday that starting Monday, the Government will publish all the information on the payments made by each institution to suppliers and contractors.

Milagros Ortiz Bosch said the measure ordered by President Luis Abinader is part of the Government’s transparency guidelines.

She said the Dominican Republic is experiencing a time of change that seeks to expose the past practices contrary to ethics and transparency.

She stressed that from his first day in office, Abinader and his officials, “have demonstrated a determined commitment to a new political culture that allows citizen auditing and permanent accountability.”