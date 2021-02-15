Dominican Republic rolls out vaccination push today

Santo Domingo.- After reaching a consensus with the different unions in the health sector, the Government will present Monday, starting at 10am, with all its details, the National Vaccination Plan, which it estimates to vaccinate around 7.8 million people before December.

The Health Cabinet formally presented the plan this Sunday to the Dominican Medical College (CMD) and to the nursing unions, which believe that President Luis Abinader is in the best position to carry out a vaccination plan for the entire population.

The Health Cabinet, under the coordination of Vice President Raquel Peña, assured that the plan is ready to be executed for the benefit of the population.

“As soon as the vaccines agreed with the different pharmaceutical companies arrive and all the mechanisms are ready, the population will be receiving the corresponding doses in a timely manner, therefore, the collaboration and participation of all health personnel and society is of the utmost importance.”