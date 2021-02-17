First infrastructure project of Abinader’s government completed

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader, through the Ministry of Tourism, is preparing to inaugurate in the next few days the first infrastructure work initiated and completed by his government.

This is the El Limon’s rehabilitation- Playa Morón- Punta Lanza del Norte access roads, with a length of 6.2 kilometers and an approximate cost of RD$ 121.3 million.

The work is located in El Limon of Las Terrenas’ municipality in the tourist province of Samaná.

The reconstruction of this road was announced on September 20, 2020, and started on October 6 of the same year to meet the tourist entrepreneurs’ request and the community of Limón during the inauguration of the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Las Terrenas.

This road is expected to significantly impact tourism development in Limón since it will allow the full use of Morón Beach, considered one of the most beautiful and immense tourist potentials in the area, whose main limitation was its difficult access.

The work will also provide job and business opportunities for the community’s residents and contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of these people.

The construction of this road involved developing related works, which were completed in a record time of five months by Public Works.