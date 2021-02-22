Robinson Canó’s trash collection scandal festers

Santo Domingo.– A San Pedro de Macorís councilman of the ruling party (PRM) denounced Sun. that the company RJC. SRL, owned by baseball player Robinson Canó, only presented three compactor trucks well short of the 21 stipulated in the contract.

Felipe de los Santos also denounced that 100 dumpsters are also missing, which he affirms are within the requirements the city council demands from the company.

Among the requirements for awarding the contract, the Mayor’s Office requires 20 compactor trucks, as well as an additional truck to cover any eventuality.

De los Santos said he’s opposed to ratify the contract, until the company demonstrates that it has all the equipment required by the city council.