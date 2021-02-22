Unprecedented: Dominican prosecutors raid overseers’ offices

Santo Domingo.- At this time Anticorruption (Pepca) Prosecutor Wilson Camacho heads a raid of the offices of the Accounts Chamber (CC), in search of information on alleged corruption allegedly committed in the past government.

According to local media the unprecedented raid began early Monday, when CC employees and users were barred entry.

The raid, part of ‘Operation Caracol’ (Shell), comes just days after prosecutors interrogated members of the Accounts Chamber.