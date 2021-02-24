Scandal? Syringes bought at ballooned prices

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) on Tue. announced it will investigate the complaint of ballooned prices in the purchase of syringes in the Ministry of Public Health.

Prosecutors aim to determine whether irregularities were committed and if necessary bring to justice those responsible for resorting to the emergency mechanism to acquire syringes for the vaccination plan against Covid-19.

Public Health said the procedure for the purchase of syringes and other supplies necessary for inoculation against Covid-19 in the country was suspended in view of the fact that “they have received donations.”