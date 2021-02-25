Dominican avocado Country Brand

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Exporters (ADOEXPO) received Wednesday from the National Office of Industrial Property (ONAPI) the certificate of registration of “Dom Tropical Avocado from Dominican Republic,” the first collective brand under which this domestic agricultural product will be marketed in the western United States.

“In this American region there is an important consumption of this local crop that is positioned with 10 percent of that market and that last year achieved exports for US$30.5 million,” said the president of ADOEXPO, Elizabeth Mena, upon receiving the certification from its director, Salvador Ramos.

Mena explained that Agroindustria Ocoeña, AMR Agro, Exportadora Tavarez and Grupo 33 are the first four Dominican companies that will use this “collective brand” and pointed out that “in addition to supporting the production of this fruit, it will promote the nutritional richness of this important local item.”