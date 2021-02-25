Dominicans shouldn’t travel to Haiti for now

Santo Domingo. – Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez on Wed. cautioned Dominicans against traveling to Haiti due to the current insecurity gripping that Caribbean nation that shares Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.

“Only in essential cases should you travel to Haiti. Prudence dictates that you should not go there at this time,” Álvarez told the Corripio Communications Group.

Policy change

At the meeting, he official said that the Dominican Government is working on the construction of a border hospital in Haitian territory and close to the Dajabón area,” which would become the first project of its kind, which would have the purpose of providing medical assistance to Haitian women in labor.”