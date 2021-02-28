Cuban travel agency offers package tours to Punta Cana and Puerto Plata

Executives of the DimeCuba Travel Agency attended the tour operator YES Travel presentation, which announced a wide range of tourist offers aimed at Cubans living in the United States and Cuba who wish to travel to Punta Cana or Puerto Plata.

YES, Travel’s tourist packages have been diversified to offer more attractive offers and create links between the exile community in Florida and relatives in Cuba.

In this regard, DimeCuba Travel reported the approval of 4,000 expedited visas for Cubans living on the island to travel to these destinations with their relatives in Florida.

In conjunction with LATAM Airlines and Sky Cana, a series of tour packages, including concerts by the famous musical group Gente de Zona will be offered in both tourist destinations, according to Periódico Cubano.

As for Cubans living on the island, DimeCuba explained that exclusive flights for Cuban tourists would be operated directly to the two vacation destinations in the Dominican Republic.

To this end, expedited visas will be granted progressively, until they reach the 4,000 visas that have been approved for the aforementioned purposes.