Dominican Republic to build US$224.0M border fence

Santo Domingo.- To finance the perimeter fence on the Dominican-Haitian border, the government will have to get a loan with international banks, in accordance with the provisions of the 202 1Budget.

A government source said the construction of the structure is included within the Border and Citizen Security Project budgeted for this year.

The complete border security plan requires a maximum amount of 224 million dollars, plus an extended guarantee for a maximum amount of 15.7 million dollars, to be executed by the Ministry of Defense, the source said.

They did not however detail the precise amount for the construction of the fence to be erected along critical areas of the 390-kilometer border.