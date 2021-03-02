Evidence ‘links’ accused to ‘Octopus’ US$69M fraud

Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption director Yeni Berenice Reynoso, revealed Sun. that during the raid on the Accounts Chamber, evidence was collected that directly links those accused in the “anti-octopus” operation, and worsens their situation.

She said they also found evidence linking other people who could soon be brought to justice.

Eleven are accused of belonging to the corruption network that the authorities attribute to Alexis Medina, brother of former president Danilo Medina.

The defendants who allegedly defrauded the State with more than RD$4.0 billion (US$69 million) were escorted yesterday for the mandatory review of the pretrial detention imposed by National District judge José Alejandro Vargas.

Hearing

Instruction judge Amauris Martínez scheduled the hearing for Thursday after rejecting a request from the Justice Ministry that the review on six of the incarcerated defendants be denied, claiming that the pretrial detention was already ratified.