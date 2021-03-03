Agents bust a drug ring, nab 8 Dominicans

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reported this Wednesday that, with the support of the Dominican Navy, intelligence agencies and under the coordination of the Justice Ministry, it seized 153 bricks presumably cocaine and dismantled a criminal organization that used speedboats to traffic drugs between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

It indicates that, after operational intelligence work, DNCD agents and military personnel arrested eight individuals on the coast of Bayahíbe, Altagracia province, three aboard a boat and another five on the beach. who were caught trying to remove the packages in two boats to the neighboring island of Puerto Rico.

After the seizure, a team of 10 prosecutors, accompanied by several DNCD operative teams, carried out seven raids on residences and businesses in the provinces of La Romana and La Altagracia, resulting in the arrest of “eight other members of this criminal organization, at the that the authorities had been following up for six months.”