Metro and Cable Car service schedules extended

Santo Domingo, DR

The Office for the Reorganization of Transportation (OPRET) informed that due to the new provisions of the Executive Power, contemplated in decree 133-21, the operating hours for the service of the Metro – Cable Car Integrated Transportation System would be extended as of Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

In this regard, the service schedule as of Wednesday for the Santo Domingo Metro will be from Monday to Friday from 6:00 am to 10:30 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

For the Cable Car, the schedule will be from Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., on Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In this sense, and considering that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the schedule from Monday to Friday was from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., there is already light at the end of the tunnel, returning to the usual schedule, according to a press release from the institution.

In the case of Saturdays and Sundays, since the travel time from one end to the other ranges between 40 and 45 minutes (with the interchange of lines) and also taking into account that once the user arrives at his destination, he will require an extra period to get home, it is provided that the reception of passengers in the Metro and Cable Car stations will be allowed in each case, until 1 hour before the closing of free transit on weekends, that is to say until 9.00 p.m.

OPRET called on the population to continue to comply with sanitary measures such as the use of masks, hand washing and to maintain social distancing as much as possible to counteract and defeat this pandemic.