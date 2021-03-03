Local March 3, 2021 | 8:07 am

US Embassy in Dominican Republic resumes operations

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic announced on Tuesday the resumption of operations in the Immigrant Visa Unit on a limited basis.

It said that the availability of appointments remains restricted by public health conditions.

It noted that the Immigrant Visa Unit is scheduling appointments for children adopted by US citizens on a very limited basis; spouse, child and parents of US citizens and fiancées of US citizens.