A gradual return to school announced for April 6

Santo Domingo.- Education Minister Roberto Fulcar reported Friday that the gradual return to the classrooms will begin on April 6, after the Easter holiday.

The official indicated that it will begin with students in early childhood, initial and the first cycle of primary school. In addition, 6th grade secondary and technical students.

Under the slogan “Caring for the joy and safety of the reunion,” the Ministry of Education and of Public Health presented the general protocol and the schedule for returning to the classroom in a gradual, voluntary, progressive, controlled manner. and with the consent of the family.

The protocol establishes preventive, operational and follow-up health measures for the members of each educational community (students, teachers, managerial staff, coordinator, support staff, administrative staff and families in general), in search of a return that reduces risks and preserves the health of the actors of the educational system.