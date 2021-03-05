Dominicans’ 17-year plight: ‘shadow toll’

Santo Domingo.- There are still 17 years left for the State to finish paying for one of the most expensive projects in Dominican Government history: the “shadow toll” of the highway that links Santo Domingo with Samaná.

The ambitious work promised “great progress” for the Dominican people through the promotion of the Northeast tourism area, however, the price to achieve it has been much higher than estimated.

The highway concession Autopistas del Nordeste and Bulevar Turístico del Atlántico, in the hands of the Colombian capital companies Autopista del Nordeste S.A. and Boulevard Turístico S.A., has cost the country tens of millions of dollars, even when the vehicles don’t pass through its tolls.