Gov. to vaccinate foreign permanent residents

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Daniel Rivera said Friday that foreign permanent residents in the country who are properly identified will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The permanent staff who are working here and have their documentation is what corresponds. Vaccination includes legal residents who have their documentation in order and priority is given to those who have their identity card,” said the official.

He noted however that in the cases of undocumented foreigners, work must be carried out to determine if they really reside permanently in the country.